news
The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Last of Us season 2's first episode was written before the writers' strike

Craig Mazin is hoping that the show will still be able to launch its second season on schedule.

HQ

Craig Mazin has recently revealed that the premiere episode for The Last of Us season 2 was written just before the writers went on strike earlier this year.

Despite the strike action, Mazin is hopeful that the show will still be able to come back in 2025. "We really want to try and get this show on the air when it's supposed to be on the air," he said to Deadline.

"If these strikes go much longer, we inevitably will have to push, and that hurts us, and it hurts the audience, and it hurts HBO. Everybody wants to get back to work; I think everybody that's actually doing the work, including the network people who are with us on the ground, I think everybody just wants to get this solved."

The WGA strike has recently been joined by a SAG-AFTRA strike, as workers in Hollywood are demanding fair pay and security in the face of the looming threat of AI. Should strike action continue, it looks like The Last of Us will end up on the casualty list of the projects delayed by it.

