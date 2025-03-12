The Last of Us Season 2 trailer is breaking records for HBO and Max

HQ

The first season of The Last of Us broke many records by becoming HBO and Max' most-watched show ever, so it's understandable that I'm not the only one very hyped for the continuation.

A press release from Warner Bros. reveals that last weekend's exciting trailer for The Last of Us season 2 had more than 158 million global views across platforms in its first three days, which makes it HBO and Max Original's most-watched trailer during that time period.

We'll see if this also means the first episode will break viewership-records when season 2 of The Last of Us debuts on HBO and Max here in Europe on the 14th of April.