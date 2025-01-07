The Last of Us season 2 trailer confirms the show premieres in April

HQ

Back in August, HBO gave us a tiny glimpse of the second season of The Last of Us and confirmed it was set to premiere in the first half of 2025. Some very hopeful fans hoped this meant we'd get it this month to celebrate the first season's second anniversary, but the wait will be a bit longer than that.

The new trailer below reveals that The Last of Us season 2 is set to premiere on Max sometime in April. It also confirms that the season will include sequences from later parts of The Last of Us: Part II, as we're shown several iconic moments that won't make much sense for people who haven't played the game yet.

This also means you probably should start being extra careful on social media, because this announcement and new trailer will awaken some "not nice people" on the internet again...