The Last of Us Season 2 to start filming in early 2024

HQ

A ton of HBO news started doing the rounds yesterday, as the production company hosted a press conference giving updates on many of its future projects. This included revealing the timeline on when the next season of Euphoria will debut, and also when The Last of Us' second season will officially start filming.

We're told that the series will enter production as soon as early 2024, and that due to the series not being on the network's planned slate for 2024, likely means that we are looking at a premiere date sometime in 2025.

Season 2 will seemingly explore and start adapting The Last of Us: Part II, meaning sometime early in the season, we can expect a very shocking development that will no doubt surprise those who have never played the games and have been experiencing Naughty Dog's story for the first time via this show.

Thanks, Variety.