The Last of Us: Season 2 shooting appears to have started

HQ

According to the usually trustworthy X fan-account Naughty Dog Central, it seems like the recording of the second season has now started. It is expected to cover a large part of

The Last of Us: Part II, and we have reported about the castings on a weekly basis for quite some time now (including Dina), which was a sure sign that things we're expected to start very soon.

A series like The Last of Us includes quite a lot of post-production, and according to most sources, we shouldn't expect to see what the future holds for Ellie and Joel until 2025.