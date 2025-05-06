The Last of Us: Season 2 review bombs are in full force

HQ

We all know what happens when fans disagree with the critics and want to express an often rather conflicting opinion, as is the case with the ongoing second season of The Last of Us. While the critics (including us at Gamereactor) are praising the season, fans have now decided to tank the rating average on Rotten Tomatoes in particular because "Bella Ramsay doesn't fit" as Ellie and because Abby beat Joel to death in episode two. The average rating now stands at 49% and is steadily heading downwards, it seems.

Here's what a couple of the reviews have to say about the show:

"You know the story structure and writing is bad when both gamers and viewers agree the story takes a nose dive. The show teaches you the old lesson revenge is bad and drags you threw the mud by gaslighting you into thinking Joel is bad when he in fact is not. Ellie never said she would be willing to die for a cure and never got to say goodbye. Abby is in the wrong plain and simple and Joel's actions are just. Atleast the show doesn't force you to play as the villain for 15hrs to try and deliberately convince you otherwise."

"Season 2 is terrible, it's like the writers wanted it to fail. S2's theme is a tired out childish teen revenge plot accompanied by a shoehorned in and unnecessary teen lesbian romance, that's it. To make it even worse, the "geniuses" decided to kill off the main and only character holding up the entire show and make the secondary character (Elle) act like a cringe worthy, whining, petulant, child who'd have gotten herself killed 3 times over in just the opening episode alone. Bella Ramsey is one of the worst "actors" for this role."

"I didn't play the game and had no idea what was coming. I fell in love with the show in season one because of the father/daughter relationship and the unique zombies and interesting storyline. I was excited to see how that relationship continued to develop and maybe end up thriving as the two of them faced new challenges. Welp. I don't care at all about a revenge story and love interest for Ellie. The opening sequence of Ellie taking out a man in one-on-one combat made me grown and roll my eyes, but I should have seen it as the omen it as. The second season is garbage. I don't want to see what happens next. It feels like an entirely different writer for the second game/season. What a disappointment after all the anticipation for this second season. I definitely won't be watching more."

"It's such a shame really, the second game of the TLOU series is such an important and unique experience and the show writers have ignored key parts of the game that will be important later on in the story, although they seem like minor issues they are realistically all responsible for making the story what it is. One of the best games to ever be released has now been ruined by show writers who want to appeal to a larger audience and demographic when in reality the audience for the original TLOU would have been very receptive."

What do you think of season two so far?