English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Last of Us season 2 posters reveal exact premiere date

We're less than two months away from seeing one of HBO's biggest shows ever come back.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

2025 had barely started when HBO and Naughty Dog gave us a trailer that confirmed the second season of The Last of Us will premiere in April. This left many hoping that we'd get the first episode when The Last of Us: Part II Remastered launches on PC the 3rd of April, but the wait will be a bit longer than that.

The new posters below reveal that The Last of Us season 2 will debut on HBO and Max the 13th of April (the 14th for most of us in Europe), so we're less than two months away from seeing the multiple ways the show will deviate from the game.

The Last of Us (HBO Max)
The Last of Us (HBO Max)
The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Related texts



Loading next content