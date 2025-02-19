The Last of Us season 2 posters reveal exact premiere date

HQ

2025 had barely started when HBO and Naughty Dog gave us a trailer that confirmed the second season of The Last of Us will premiere in April. This left many hoping that we'd get the first episode when The Last of Us: Part II Remastered launches on PC the 3rd of April, but the wait will be a bit longer than that.

The new posters below reveal that The Last of Us season 2 will debut on HBO and Max the 13th of April (the 14th for most of us in Europe), so we're less than two months away from seeing the multiple ways the show will deviate from the game.