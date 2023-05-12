The Last of Us: Season 2 might be delayed due to writers' strike

The second season of HBO Max' series The Last of Us is of course highly anticipated thanks to the brilliant first season. But as you might know, there's an ongoing writers' strike (by Writers Guild of America), which has hit several shows already, and now The Last of Us: Season 2 has been affected.
The casting for the second season has completely stopped as the showrunner and writer Craig Mazin has joined the strike movement. The series creator Neil Druckmann has reportedly also stopped his work on the show.
Filming of the second season was expected to start early next year, and there is still time to do so if everything is solved fairly soon. Otherwise, there might be delays in the production as everyone's schedules needs to be reorganized.
Thanks Variety