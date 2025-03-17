The Last of Us Season 2 introduces Stalkers to the show

HQ

While those who have played the games will have effectively spoiled The Last of Us Season 2 for themselves, anyone who has only seen the show will certainly be in for a few shocks this season. Alongside the story beats, you can also expect some new enemies hunting down our heroes, including a new lot of infected.

As Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin explained to Empire, The Last of Us Season 2 will feature some smarter zombies called Stalkers. "All I'll say is that for the people who want to see more of the infected... Buckle up!" said Craig Mazin.

"You get to see a different evolution of this infection," adds Druckmann. "It's kept certain parts of their brain alive, so they are smarter. They coordinate and hide and do things that we've never seen any other infected do on this show."

A Stalker certainly doesn't sound like a fungi (get it... fun guy?) but adding in another layer of infected thinking is sure to give us some extra scares and remind us just how humanity lost against the cordyceps those decades ago.