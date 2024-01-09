The Last of Us season 2 has offically cast Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

HQ

The amount of rumours swirling about who'll play Abby in season 2 of The Last of Us has been baffling, but the latest ones seemed far more possible considering the evidence piling. That's probably ones of the reasons why we finally have our confirmation.

HBO and PlayStation Productions have released a press release confirming that Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Unbelievable, Justified and the voice of Cassie in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End) has joined The Last of Us season 2 as Abigail "Abby" Anderson. The announcement doesn't offer any other noteworthy information about the casting or upcoming season, but Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann and crew have definitely found a very talented actress for the very important role even if she'll potentially have an extremely challenging job ahead of her if the goal is to get as muscular as the game version.

What do you think about Kaitlyn Dever as Abby?