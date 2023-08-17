The Last of Us Season 2 had nearly cast Abby before the writers' strikes

HQ

Abby is arguably the biggest character left to be cast for The Last of Us Season 2. In the game, she was portrayed by Laura Bailey, who won multiple awards for her performance. Unlike her voice actor, though, Abby's physical appearance is large, muscular and imposing.

This means it's highly unlikely that we'll see Bailey back in the role. But, according to show co-creator Craig Mazin, the people behind the hit series were in the process of casting Abby just before plans had to be halted due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

It seems that the person they had in mind to play Abby was going to be a bit controversial, as Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter that "we've got a pretty good track record of making major cast announcements and people going 'really?' which will probably continue."

Abby is a controversial character herself, so no matter who the showrunners cast, it's unlikely every fan is going to be happy. Who do you think would make the perfect live-action Abby?