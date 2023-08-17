Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Last of Us Season 2 had nearly cast Abby before the writers' strikes

Craig Mazin has suggested fans will be a bit confused by who they're going for.

Abby is arguably the biggest character left to be cast for The Last of Us Season 2. In the game, she was portrayed by Laura Bailey, who won multiple awards for her performance. Unlike her voice actor, though, Abby's physical appearance is large, muscular and imposing.

This means it's highly unlikely that we'll see Bailey back in the role. But, according to show co-creator Craig Mazin, the people behind the hit series were in the process of casting Abby just before plans had to be halted due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

It seems that the person they had in mind to play Abby was going to be a bit controversial, as Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter that "we've got a pretty good track record of making major cast announcements and people going 'really?' which will probably continue."

Abby is a controversial character herself, so no matter who the showrunners cast, it's unlikely every fan is going to be happy. Who do you think would make the perfect live-action Abby?

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

