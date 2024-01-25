The Last of Us season 2 gets Succession, Game of Thrones and Watchmen directors

HQ

We've seen Kaitlyn Dever confirmed as Abby, Young Mazino being cast as Jesse and a bunch of other talented actors join season 2 of The Last of Us this month, but the first season didn't just succeed because of people in front of the camera. The show also had some amazing directors, and now we know the The Last of Us: Part II adaptation will be able to claim the same.

Deadline has the honour of revealing that Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones and The Menu). Nina Lopez-Corrado (Perry Mason, Supernatural and A Million Little Things), Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Westworld and How to Get Away with Murder) and Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education and Daybreak) will be directing at least one episode each of The Last of Us season 2. They'll be joining the returning directors Craig Mazin (Episode 1: When You're Lost in the Darkness), Neil Druckmann (Episode 2: Infected) and Peter Hoar (Episode 3: Long, Long Time), so it definitely sound like HBO and PlayStation Productions have gathered an astounding team of actors and directors for the second season of The Last of Us.