The Last of Us: Season 2 final attracted less than half of the viewers compared to the final of Season 1

Yesterday, it was time for Europe to check out the finale of the second The Last of Us season, and now the US numbers are starting to come in that tell us how it performed. And it's seemingly not entirely uplifting.

According to Deadline, the finale attracted 3.7 million US viewers (all platforms), which is significantly lower than the first episode of the same season that reached 5.3 million viewers. The difference is even more pronounced if we compare it to the end of the first season, where the final episode had 8.2 million American viewers.

However, HBO is not too worried and says that part of the decline can be explained by the fact that it was Memorial Day weekend in the US, where many people had other things to do than watch TV, and they expect the numbers to grow. It is already confirmed that there will be a third season of the show, and it was recently revealed that it is expected to finish in a potential fourth season.

How that would affect a possible third game, which may be less exciting if you know where the story is going, remains to be seen.