The Last of Us: Season 2 deviates from the game

The second and highly anticipated season of HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us will be a different experience compared to the game. This was announced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the showrunners who were responsible for the script, where in an interview with Entertainment Weekly they stated the following.

Druckmann began with, "I don't even know if it's worth mentioning where we landed because I think that's part of the fun for people familiar with the game to see how we approached that challenge in the show. I will just say that we gave it a lot of thought and tried different things. There are some deviations of where we place things."

Mazin followed up by clarifying how the script will be different, and how it will affect the signature story from The Last of Us: Part II.

Mazin explained, "We certainly are going to mess around with time the way it was in the source material... we messed around in ways that we felt were appropriate for the show. When I say 'messed around,' I mean scientifically determined in a narrative way what we thought would be most impactful."

