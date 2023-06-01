The Last of Us Season 2 could begin filming in late 2023

HQ

Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in HBO's hit series The Last of Us, has revealed that filming on the highly anticipated second season could begin as early as late this year.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Ramsey also gave us some more details on what we can expect to see in the second season. "It's darker," they said. "It's really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love."

Production was believed to have been delayed by the WGA strike, which is still ongoing. However, it seems that should things get back on track sooner, we could see The Last of Us still ready to begin its second season by early 2025.

The first season proved to be a huge hit for HBO, going over the entirety of the first game. Season 2 is set to retell the controversial events of The Last of Us: Part II, but we won't see the entire game in one season this time around. Instead, 2 seasons will be needed to tell that lengthier story.