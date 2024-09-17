The Last of Us Season 2 confirmed to premiere in the first half of 2025

HQ

The Last of Us Season 1 proved to be a great bit of television last year, and we were all left eager for the second season. With the controversial opening of the second game to adapt, we'll have to see if HBO can do Abby's introduction justice.

We won't have too long to wait, however, as in an interview with Deadline, HBO's chairman and CEO Casey Bloys revealed that the show will release in the first half of 2025, expecting them to be within the Emmy window.

We did have this revealed to us prior, but now we have official confirmation via HBO and Max's CEO. Considering the Winter look of Season 2, we would hope to be getting it within the first couple of months of 2025, but we'll have to wait and see. If HBO isn't willing to reveal much more than a general release window, then there may still be time to wait yet.

It's worth noting that The White Lotus was also confirmed to release in the first half of next year, so if you're looking forward to beautiful people in beautiful places where a murder is going to happen, then you're in luck.