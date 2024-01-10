Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Last of Us season 2 casts Young Mazino as Jesse

Sure seems like filming will be starting soon.

HQ

Yesterday, we got our official confirmation that Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in the second season of The Last of Us, and now we know of another important casting.

HBO reveals in a press release that Young Mazino (Beef and Trinity's Triumph) will play Jesse in The Last of Us season 2. This means it would make sense to finally reveal who we'll see as Dina in the show next. If they'll actually use the girl we got a glimpse of in the first season or not. Another potential casting announcement would be Owen or Mel, but time will tell. Either way. Making these two announcements so close to each other makes it seem like filming is set to start fairly soon, so consider me hyped.

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

