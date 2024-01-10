The Last of Us season 2 casts Young Mazino as Jesse

HQ

Yesterday, we got our official confirmation that Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in the second season of The Last of Us, and now we know of another important casting.

HBO reveals in a press release that Young Mazino (Beef and Trinity's Triumph) will play Jesse in The Last of Us season 2. This means it would make sense to finally reveal who we'll see as Dina in the show next. If they'll actually use the girl we got a glimpse of in the first season or not. Another potential casting announcement would be Owen or Mel, but time will tell. Either way. Making these two announcements so close to each other makes it seem like filming is set to start fairly soon, so consider me hyped.