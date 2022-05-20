The Last of Us: Remake to be released earlier than expected

It's been widely rumoured that the next Naughty Dog release will be the remake of The Last of Us, which by all accounts is in the works. Neither Sony nor Naughty Dog has confirmed its existence, but it wouldn't be a stretch for one of the best games of all-time to come to the PlayStation 5 as well. If so, it would be a pretty hefty update that will then be able to take advantage of the PlayStation 5's powerful hardware and the mere thought of what The Last of Us could look like on the latest generation makes my mouth water.

As I said, the remake hasn't been officially confirmed, but now insider Jeff Grubb has shared the latest he's heard on the Kinda Funny Gamescast podcast, and if his sources are correct, The Last of Us: Remake could be released as early as this year. Among other things, he points out that The Last of Us: Part II is now almost two years old, which could mean that Naughty Dog has had plenty of time to fix up the supposed remake in the meantime. Besides, the TV series isn't too far off on the horizon now either.

However, the TV series doesn't premiere until 2023, which could mean that they'd rather release it in conjunction with that. However, it's also not inconceivable that they'd want to get it out a bit earlier so that it's already on the market when the series thunders into life.