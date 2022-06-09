The Last of Us Remake has just been revealed

As part of Summer Game Fest, Sony and Naughty Dog just officially announced The Last of Us Remake, which will actually be called The Last of Us Part I. Bringing back the original adventure that became a massively acclaimed hit, this version of the title will feature significantly improved visuals and performance, and will - as rumours had suggested - be coming rather soon.

That's right, amid the concerns of God of War: Ragnarök being pushed until 2023, PlayStation 5 players can at least look forward to this game being available on September 2, 2022. And in fact, PC players should be equally excited as The Last of Us Part I will even be coming to PC in the future. PS4 players on the other hand might be a little disappointed to hear that this remake will not be coming to the last-generation console.

Take a look at the announcement trailer for The Last of Us Part I below.

HQ

During The Last of Us segment, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann also gave us a look at the "big" multiplayer title that the studio is also working on. He didn't share much information, but tell us that we'll get to see plenty more of the live game next year.

And if all of that wasn't enough to get excited about, we were told that The Last of Us TV series is "closer than we might think", as the final day of filming is actually planned to be tomorrow.