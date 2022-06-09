Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Last of Us: Part I

The Last of Us Remake has just been revealed

And as rumours suggested, it is coming this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As part of Summer Game Fest, Sony and Naughty Dog just officially announced The Last of Us Remake, which will actually be called The Last of Us Part I. Bringing back the original adventure that became a massively acclaimed hit, this version of the title will feature significantly improved visuals and performance, and will - as rumours had suggested - be coming rather soon.

That's right, amid the concerns of God of War: Ragnarök being pushed until 2023, PlayStation 5 players can at least look forward to this game being available on September 2, 2022. And in fact, PC players should be equally excited as The Last of Us Part I will even be coming to PC in the future. PS4 players on the other hand might be a little disappointed to hear that this remake will not be coming to the last-generation console.

Take a look at the announcement trailer for The Last of Us Part I below.

HQ

During The Last of Us segment, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann also gave us a look at the "big" multiplayer title that the studio is also working on. He didn't share much information, but tell us that we'll get to see plenty more of the live game next year.

And if all of that wasn't enough to get excited about, we were told that The Last of Us TV series is "closer than we might think", as the final day of filming is actually planned to be tomorrow.

The Last of Us Remake

Related texts



Loading next content