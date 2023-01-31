The Last of Us proves the Activision Blizzard acquisition shouldn't be a problem, states Activision executive

HQ

It has been fascinating to watch the events unfold around Microsoft's planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sony and Microsoft has been using literally anything they can to attack each other and persuade the FTC and other market bodies around the world why they believe that the deal should or shouldn't be completed. To this end, following the enormous success of the live-action HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, an Activision executive has joined the conversation.

Brought up in a lengthy Twitter thread, EVP of corporate affairs and CCO at Activision Blizzard, Lulu Cheng Meservey has stated that Sony's "unrivaled warchest of IP, not just in gaming but TV, movies, and music — which can be developed into games, or can market existing games" is the reason why the deal should be approved.

This stance has been brought up as Meservey has stated that the concerns that the deal will jeopardise Sony's position as a market leader in the games space is untrue, and that "Sony's talent and IP across gaming, TV, movies, and music are formidable and truly impressive" and that even if the deal is completed, "Sony is "the first of us" - and they will be just fine without the FTC's protection."

Do you think PlayStation Productions will be enough to offset Microsoft's $68.7 billion buyout?