Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Last of Us: Part I

The Last of Us: Part I's review timing revealed

When will we be allowed to share our impressions of the remake? Find out here.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Remember when I said we'd be able to share our review of The Last of Us: Part I sometime in August when PlayStation and Naughty Dog shared the 10 minute gameplay video last month? I'll get to keep that promise, but only by a few hours.

Because PlayStation has been kind enough to send us review codes for The Last of Us: Part I on PlayStation 5 today, and at the same time confirm that the review embargo is 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST on August 31. Come back for our thoughts and up-to-date comparison videos instead of settling with those bloody leaks.

The Last of Us: Part I

Related texts



Loading next content