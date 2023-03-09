Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us: Part I

The Last of Us: Part I's PC specs announced

You'll only need a small puppy to run it, but a naughty dog to play the game in all its glory. Everyone need a lot of storage left behind though.

If everything had gone according to plan, we'd been playing The Last of Us: Part I on PC for close to a week right now, but things changed last month. We're just 19 days away from its release now, however, so it's time to get prepped.

Naughty Dog has decided to start the lead-up to launch by announcing The Last of Us: Part I's PC specification. The kennel has given us four different alternatives. This makes it clear you won't need to world's strongest PC to just run the amazing game, but you must have spent some cash the last couple of years to take full advantage of it. What might be more surprising is that you'll need 100 GB of SSD space to even play it no matter what. Take a look at all the PC specs and get a taste of what awaits in the trailer below.

The Last of Us: Part I

