The Last of Us: Part II will now launch in June

There have been many theories flying around after Sony decided to delay The Last of Us: Part II indefinitely. Some feared it would be delayed until the PlayStation 5 launches later this year, or until the pandemic was "over". You won't have to wait that long, though.

Sony and Naughty Dog have announced that The Last of Us: Part II's release date is June 19, so you won't have to avoid the recent leaks for too long.

Some of you might notice that this would mean Naughty Dog's highly anticipated title is set to launch one week before Ghost of Tsushima, but that's not the case. Sucker Punch's samurai game has been delayed until July 17, so it's safe to say that PlayStation 4 players should have a fantastic summer.