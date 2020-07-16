The Last of Us: Part II was to include boar hunting

You're watching Advertisements

The Last of Us: Part II is a very long game for the genre, some even say it's too long, but apparently it could have been even longer. During a conversation with Joel's actor, Troy Baker, Neil Druckmann revealed a sequence that ended up being cut from the game.

SPOILER The farm sequence, with Ellie, Dina, and the baby, was originally going to be much larger, and it even included a boar hunt with Ellie. Neil Druckmann revealed that this sequence was playable and that it had the purpose of showing Ellie's need to continue killing, which was a way for her to deal with post-traumatic stress. <strong>END OF SPOILER</ strong>

That sequence ended up being cut due to "pacing and production". If you want to watch that moment in the conversa (we really recommend the whole thing though), it happens close to the 8:25 mark.