LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Ghost of Tsushima
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II was to include boar hunting

Naughty Dog even had a playable sequence in the game, but it was scrapped in the last cycle of development.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The Last of Us: Part II is a very long game for the genre, some even say it's too long, but apparently it could have been even longer. During a conversation with Joel's actor, Troy Baker, Neil Druckmann revealed a sequence that ended up being cut from the game.

SPOILER The farm sequence, with Ellie, Dina, and the baby, was originally going to be much larger, and it even included a boar hunt with Ellie. Neil Druckmann revealed that this sequence was playable and that it had the purpose of showing Ellie's need to continue killing, which was a way for her to deal with post-traumatic stress. <strong>END OF SPOILER</ strong>

That sequence ended up being cut due to "pacing and production". If you want to watch that moment in the conversa (we really recommend the whole thing though), it happens close to the 8:25 mark.

The Last of Us: Part II

Related texts



Loading next content