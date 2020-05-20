The Last of Us: Part II trailer takes gameplay to another level

You watching Advertisements

Last week, Naughty Dog gave us a new video for The Last of Us: Part II where they told us a few new details about the game, but now it's time to focus on gameplay.

Today's video shows how The Last of Us: Part II will give us new options because Ellie is far more nimble and agile than Joel. We learn more about how being able to jump, go prone and dodge whenever we want offers a wide variety of possibilities when exploring, hiding, and fighting.

This is also reflected in the much bigger world, as it offers so many options that we might even miss some areas with interesting story and resources. The latter will as expected be very important, and since there won't be enough of them to fully upgrade Ellie in one playthrough, difficult choices will have to be made. But enough talking. It's far more interesting to see these things in action, so enjoy.