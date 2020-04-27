The Last of Us: Part II suffers from major leaks

Yesterday, someone decided to ruin the fun for a whole lot of gamers by posting major spoilers (videos with both gameplay and key-cutscenes, and they are clearly real) from The Last of Us: Part II, after the game was hit with a huge leak. We won't tell you where to find this, and the Sony ninjas seem to have been doing a pretty good job in removing things at a fast pace - but consider this a warning if you don't want spoilers.

We all know the internet is full of asshats and that these things will pop up everywhere from folks who just can't stand the thought of others having fun. Beware. And it goes without saying - posting spoilers regarding this topic on Gamereactor without clear warnings will result in an instant ban without any warnings.