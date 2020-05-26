The Last of Us: Part II seems to be banned in the Middle East

You watching Advertisements

Searching for The Last of Us: Part II on the Playstation Store in countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will only return results for The Last of Us for PlayStation 4 and the remaster for PlayStation 4. And while the game has been promoted on social media in the Middle East, the links posted are all dead.

The Reddit user Ghostechfu contacted the Playstation Support to ask what was happening and was informed that the game seems to have been banned. No reason was given as to why, but as the game has confirmed sexual content and also has an LGBT protagonist and themes, it's a reasonable guess that this might be the reasons as to why the game is outlawed in those often very religious and conservative regions.

As a comparison, Ghost of Tsushima that launches one month after The Last of Us: Part II, is widely available on the Playstation Store in the Middle East.

Thanks VG247