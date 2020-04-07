The Last of Us: Part II removed from the PlayStation Store

Last week, Naughty Dog and Sony announced that The Last of Us: Part II won't launch in May as originally planned, at the same time confirming that the action-horror game has been delayed indefinitely. That change means that there is no specific launch date for the game anymore, and as a result, it seems like Sony has now removed the game from the PlayStation Store altogether.

This is very likely to stop people from pre-ordering a game that no longer has a confirmed release date, but it has also been speculated that it might be a sign of a fairly long delay. Those who have already pre-ordered the game, will of course still get it when it arrives, whenever that might be, although ND did write last week that it hopes it "won't be a long delay."

When do you expect The Last of Us: Part II to be released?