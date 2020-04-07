Cookies

The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II removed from the PlayStation Store

After the game's release was put on indefinite hold, Naughty Dog's survival sequel was pulled from the PS Store.

Last week, Naughty Dog and Sony announced that The Last of Us: Part II won't launch in May as originally planned, at the same time confirming that the action-horror game has been delayed indefinitely. That change means that there is no specific launch date for the game anymore, and as a result, it seems like Sony has now removed the game from the PlayStation Store altogether.

This is very likely to stop people from pre-ordering a game that no longer has a confirmed release date, but it has also been speculated that it might be a sign of a fairly long delay. Those who have already pre-ordered the game, will of course still get it when it arrives, whenever that might be, although ND did write last week that it hopes it "won't be a long delay."

When do you expect The Last of Us: Part II to be released?

