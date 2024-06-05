The Last of Us: Part II Remastered's PC version is rumoured to be finished

HQ

Now that we know exactly when God of War: Ragnarök will be making its debut on PC, all eyes are on which single-player title Sony plans to bring to its PC audience next. While there are no doubt many hoping that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be on the list, it looks like it could finally be time for The Last of Us: Part II to make the jump between platforms.

Because the usually very reliable Dealabs has added to recent rumours that a PC port of the Remastered version of the game that debuted back in January 2024 on PS5 is well into development. In fact, Dealabs goes as far as to say that production is effectively complete and that this comes from information that dates as far back as November 2023, following the game being in production for PC since at least 2021.

With GoW: Ragnarök coming to PC in September, we wouldn't expect to see The Last of Us: Part II Remastered debuting on PC beforehand, especially considering PlayStation doesn't tend toward shadow drops. But as Naughty Dog has been known to make announcements at Geoff Keighley shows in the past, we wouldn't put an announcement at Summer Game Fest out of the question entirely.

Perhaps a late 2024 launch is on the cards or maybe the aim will be to debut the version in line with Season 2 of the HBO show next year. What do you think?