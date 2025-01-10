The Last of Us: Part II Remastered will require a PSN account

HQ

Remember last year, when players demanded that Sony remove the PSN account requirement needlessly added to Helldivers II? Well, it seems that the company is keeping its foot firmly planted for every other PlayStation game available on PC, as The Last of Us: Part II Remastered continues the trend of requiring a PSN account to play.

Considering there are plenty of countries where PSN isn't available, this is an unpopular move to say the least, and yet it's a trend Sony is showing no sign of stopping. Ghost of Tsushima, God of War: Ragnarök, and plenty more have needed a PSN account to play despite no real excuse as to why from Sony.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered's Steam page does inform potential buyers they'll need an account, but even with the PSN overlay and inclusion of trophies, it's hard to identify why a player on PC needs any of that.

What do you think? Should Sony do away with this requirement for its PC games?