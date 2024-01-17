The Last of Us: Part II Remastered shows off all features in new trailer

HQ

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is coming out at the end of this week, and ahead of the game's launch PlayStation has put out a new trailer showing all the additional features coming in this refreshed, PS5-exclusive version of the game.

The Lost Levels give you a chance to check out some of the content that was cut from the game, and listen to the developer commentary on what these missions would have looked like in the final cut. There's also the Guitar Free Play, which lets you play as Joel and Gustavo.

Of course, there's also No Return, the roguelike mode that lets you put your combat training to the ultimate test. For existing owners of the game, this all comes at a £10 cost, but for those who've not yet played The Last of Us: Part II, you'll have to fork out £45 for the whole experience.

Check out the trailer below, and you can read our review of the game here.