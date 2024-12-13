The Last of Us: Part II Remastered lands on PC next March

HQ

At The Game Awards, Naughty Dog showed off a new release. Well, not really. More like a new PC release, as The Last of Us: Part II Remastered arrives on PC on the 4th of March, 2025, finally allowing PC players to see the next part of Ellie and Joel's story.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered released for PS5 this year, offering improved visuals and a new roguelike mode for players to experience. The PC release marks what could (and probably should) be the last port or re-release of a The Last of Us game.

Check out the trailer below and keep an eye out next March if you've not yet played the second chapter in The Last of Us' story.