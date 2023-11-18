The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is coming to PS5 in January

HQ

Almost a year has gone since credible rumours about The Last of Us: Part II coming to PlayStation 5 and PC started making the rounds. We've gotten further extremely strong indications about this both once and twice since then, but the third time is the charm.

Naughty Dog confirms that what's called The Last of Us: Part II Remastered will launch on the PS5 on the 19th of January. I've heard from multiple sources at the company that the PC version will come "in mid-2024", as they want Part II do perform far better on PC than The Last of Us: Part I did the first few months, but the press release doesn't mention anything about this.

So what's new in The Last of Us: Part II Remastered? Well, it'll obviously be even prettier, take advantage of PS5's improved audio capabilities and have faster load times, but Naughty Dog have some other less expected goodies up their sleeves. The most surprising is a roguelike mode called No Return where we get to choose between many different characters with unique abilities before going into a world similar to Hades where different paths lead to a variety of randomised encounters and areas. This will reward us with new characters, skins and other cool stuff.

Top this with being able to explore areas that didn't make it into the final game, new behind the scenes footage and commentary, the new Guitar Free Play mode Gustavo Santaolalla alluded to, new skins, even more accessibility options, a Speedrun mode and a few other things, and it's safe to say yours truly will play through The Last of Us: Part II again in January. Especially because those of us who own the original will be able to upgrade to Remastered for $10 and bring our save files over with us.