The Last of Us: Part II Remastered has a better launch than Part I on PC

HQ

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is finally out on PC, and fans have flocked to check it out on the new platform. Combining the original PS4 game with the features brought to the PS5 Remastered version - such as the No Return roguelike mode - the PC version looked promising, but did it live up to expectations?

It had a fairly strong launch day, garnering 23,000+ players on launch day (as per SteamDB), which is a little less than The Last of Us: Part I's launch peak, but this number could grow as we hit the weekend.

However, The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is largely seen as a better port than The Last of Us: Part I, as the latter launched to mixed reception regarding its performance. However, there are still some qualms players have, including issues with the frame rate cap and the odd crash here and there. But, with a 90% positive rating on Steam at the time of writing, it seems people are very happy with The Last of Us: Part II Remastered on PC right now.