The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered explains No Return mode in trailer

Naughty Dog seems to have made a great roguelike where we'll get to play as Ellie, Abby, Lev, Tommy and a few other fighting clickers, ratkings and more.

One of the biggest things Naughty Dog highlighted when they confirmed The Last of Us: Part II Remastered was the new No Return mode. We only see glimpses of it in the reveal trailer, however, so PlayStation Studios has decided to solely focus on the roguelike in a trailer celebrating pre-orders have started.

We're shown how we can play as Ellie, Abby, Dina, Jesse, Lev, Tommy and others while fighting our way through different areas filled with both regular infected, bloaters and even ratkings by using weapons and resources we find. Some of the modifiers are also shown, including invisible enemies and molotov coctails setting areas on fire.

No Return will be included in The Last of Us: Part II Remastered when it launches on PS5 the 19th of January.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

