The Last of Us: Part II references crunch in Easter Egg

Spoiler: While this news piece won't touch on story details in any way, it shows and describes one of The Last of Us: Part II's collectables, so you might want to avoid this if you want to go in completely dark!

Naughty Dog is well-known for including collectables and Easter Eggs that reference the studio's other franchises in its games, but The Last of Us: Part II takes it to another level by adding collectables referencing the team itself. One of these is a very obvious nod to the game's director and writer, Neil Druckmann, and interestingly enough how both he and the studio, in general, is known for so-called crunching. A very fascinating choice considering how many feel about the subject, so we'll let you be the judge after reading the description and watching the video below.

"Doctor Uckmann

Real name: Dr. Uckmann

Brains: 100

Brawn: 60

Affiliation: The New Dogs

Once a well-respected researcher, Doctor Uckmann's questionable experiments in the realm of pushing humans limits saw him ostracised from the scientific community. Even the morally-compromised Laurent Foucault of SPARK Laboratories found his work dubious. Undeterred, Uckmann continued his work in secret, creating super-AI to do his bidding and protect his research while he and The New Dogs stage high-tech heists to fund it all. Constantly moving his lab location so no one can find him, he longs for the day where his subjects will be treated as equals.

Neutral villain"