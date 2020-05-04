The Last of Us: Part II potentially leaked by hacker

If you're interested in the world of games or at least that surrounding developer Naughty Dog's upcoming The Last of Us sequel aptly titled The Last of Us: Part II, you know that the project was hit with a major leak just recently. The content was thought to have leaked by a disgruntled employee at Naughty Dog, which fit into the narrative of the developer having had major issues with so-called 'crunch', i.e. pushing workers into working rough hours at the end of development to meet scheduled deadlines.

Now, however, industry insider Jason Schreier has taken to Twitter to report on recent findings via talks to some Naughty Dog employees and others tied to the game and according to his report, the leak could have been the result of a hacker accessing the developer's servers. Schreier states;

"OK: After talking to two people with direct knowledge of how TLOU2 leaked as well as some Naughty Dog employees, I have a good idea of what happened. Short version: hackers found a security vulnerability in a patch for an older ND game and used it to get access to ND's servers.

"I think the footage that leaked is from devs playing an early build (I haven't watched it). Most importantly, rumors of this being an act of protest by a contractor whose pay was robbed are not true. (ND actually extended pay and healthcare benefits for contractors due to covid)."