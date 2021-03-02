The Last of Us: Part II leads with nominations in the British Academy Games Awards 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The nominees for the British Academy Games Awards 2021 have been revealed, and it's The Last of Us: Part II that has gathered up the most nominations.

The Naughty Dog developed game made the cut in 13 different categories including Best Game and Game Design. This puts it ahead of Control and Death Stranding (11 nominations) as the most nominated game in the ceremony's history. Behind The Last of Us: Part II, Ghost of Tsushima has 10 nominations this year, Hades has 8 nominations, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has seven nominations.

The ceremony is planned to take place on March 25 and will be broadcast on a variety of platforms including Steam for the very first time. The show will be hosted by presenter and journalist Elle Osili-Wood and is scheduled to last for roughly 90 minutes.

You can check out the nominees within every category here.