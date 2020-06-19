The Last of Us: Part II is out today, we're playing on GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

The Last of Us: Part II is one of the most eagerly-anticipated releases of 2020 and today's the day that fans around the world can their mitts on Naughty Dog's horror-filled action-adventure (if you want to know what we think, you'll find our review right here). That being the case, we thought we'd stream the game for you on GR Live, with our two-hour demo of the game set to commence at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST over on GR Live.

Before that, however, you can check out our quick unboxing of the media kit that Sony sent our way ahead of the launch of the game. And yes, the mug lights up when you pour hot water in it, and the biscuits were tasty. More interesting, however, were the poems that featured in the book. From Posts to Poetry was put together using the words of fans, words which were then turned into poetry and accompanied by some striking art for this limited edition hardback book. We only flick through the book in the attached vid, but you can see a couple of samples below.

Finally, another event to mark the game's launch comes in the form of new versions of Through The Valley, a song that featured prominently in the promotion of the game. The new versions of the tune comes from Emily Burns and Dan Caplen respectively, just follow the links to see them singing their hearts out.