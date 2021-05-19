Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II is now even better on PlayStation 5

And being able to play in 60 fps is only the first step of Naughty Dog's plans for Sony's new console in 2021 and 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Several of PlayStation's first-party studios released updates that made their already great PlayStation 4 games even better on the PlayStation 5 shortly after the latter launched, and now it's time for another masterpiece to be improved.

Those of us who've been lucky enough to get a PlayStation 5 can now download an update for The Last of Us: Part II that gives us the option to play in the original 30 frames-per-second or the new 60 fps option on PS5.

As if that wasn't enough, Arne Meyer's blog post also states that this update is "just the first step of working on the PS5", so stay tuned for even more improvements of The Last of Us: Part II, the remake of The Last of Us and a few other things.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Last of Us: Part II

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy