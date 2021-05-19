The Last of Us: Part II is now even better on PlayStation 5

You're watching Advertisements

Several of PlayStation's first-party studios released updates that made their already great PlayStation 4 games even better on the PlayStation 5 shortly after the latter launched, and now it's time for another masterpiece to be improved.

Those of us who've been lucky enough to get a PlayStation 5 can now download an update for The Last of Us: Part II that gives us the option to play in the original 30 frames-per-second or the new 60 fps option on PS5.

As if that wasn't enough, Arne Meyer's blog post also states that this update is "just the first step of working on the PS5", so stay tuned for even more improvements of The Last of Us: Part II, the remake of The Last of Us and a few other things.