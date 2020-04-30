Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II is now back on PS Store

Ready to pre-order Naughty Dog's The Last of Us sequel? Now you can, as The Last of Us: Part II has reappeared on the PlayStation Store.

A lot has happened surrounding Naughty Dog's The Last of Us: Part II over the last week or so. First, there was a major leak and all the drama that came with that, and then it was announced that the game will get a proper release on June 19, 2020.

Gamereactor reported back in April, that The Last of Us: Part II had been removed from PS Store, and was no longer available for pre-order. Well, now the game is back.

Pre-order bonuses include "PSN avatar for PS4 of Ellie's tattoo, ammo capacity upgrade to Ellie's pistol and crafting manual for recipes and upgrades".

Maybe this time there are no more delays? Leave your comments below.

The Last of Us: Part II

Related texts



Loading next content