The Last of Us: Part II is now back on PS Store

A lot has happened surrounding Naughty Dog's The Last of Us: Part II over the last week or so. First, there was a major leak and all the drama that came with that, and then it was announced that the game will get a proper release on June 19, 2020.

Gamereactor reported back in April, that The Last of Us: Part II had been removed from PS Store, and was no longer available for pre-order. Well, now the game is back.

Pre-order bonuses include "PSN avatar for PS4 of Ellie's tattoo, ammo capacity upgrade to Ellie's pistol and crafting manual for recipes and upgrades".

Maybe this time there are no more delays? Leave your comments below.