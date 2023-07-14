The Last of Us: Part II is getting a new version, according to its composer

HQ

The Last of Us: Part II proved to be a controversial game when it released, but there are millions of fans who loved it, and want to see more. Now, according to the game's composer, there may be something new for us.

Gustavo Santaolalla was speaking with Spanish YouTube channel Blender, when he was asked about his cameo in The Last of Us: Part II. In the game, you can approach Santaolalla and see him play music. The composer then said that in a "new version" of the game you can ask him to play certain themes.

Santaolalla then quickly brushed the topic away, saying he can't speak anymore on the subject, but already he's said enough to set our ears ablaze. Rumours of a PS5 version of The Last of Us: Part II have been floating around the internet for some time, and hopefully with this latest bit of evidence, we're getting that much closer to seeing an official reveal of some kind.