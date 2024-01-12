The Last of Us: Part II is getting a full-length behind the scenes documentary

HQ

God of War's Raising Kratos and Psychonauts 2's PsychOdyssey are two brilliant documentaries that give us a fairly honest understanding of how fun, challenging and devastating it can be to make video games, but there are other great ones as well. An example of the latter is The Last of Us' more PR-friendly Grounded, so a sequel is more than welcome.

That's exactly what we're getting, as Naughty Dog has confirmed The Last of Us: Part II will get a behind the scenes documentary simply called Grounded II sometime later this year. This will include footage and interviews from all the way back to 2016, as the team at Area 5 (who also made the first one) joined the kennel is the very early parts of development.

The trailer accompanying the announcement makes me hopeful the documentary will show more of the less positive sides of making The Last of Us: Part II by mentioning both crunch culture, the pandemic, the massive leaks and more. In short, I think it'll be worth a watch both for us who love the game and those who hate it. Just be aware that the trailer includes spoilers for early parts of the game.