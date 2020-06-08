The Last of Us: Part II is designed to be mentally taxing

You're watching Advertisements

The Last of Us: Part II is finally releasing on June 19, exclusively for PS4 (at least for now). We have known for a long time that the game deals with heavy topics, and as you might expect, the game has been deliberately designed to be mentally taxing at times.

Recently the director Neil Druckmann gave an interview to Eurogamer saying, that the experience playing through the game will be "challenging emotionally" at times.

<em>"And we want it to be challenging, right? It's like, yes, there are games that are just comfort food. This is not one of those games - there are moments in the game that are comfort food, and there moments are really challenging emotionally to play through. That's part of the design of it."</strong>

Judging by everything that has been going on concerning The Last of Us: Part II in recent months, it will be a game to remember. You can read our final impressions about the game right here.