The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II has sold 10+ million units

This was revealed during Summer Game Fest last night.

Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann got the honor of closing the Summer Game Fest stream late yesterday, and there was a lot of things to show regarding The Last of Us. This included a frame from the upcoming TV series, artwork from the stand alone The Last of Us multiplayer game and the announcement of the remake The Last of Us: Part I.

But there was also other nuggets shared from Druckmann, who also revealed that The Last of Us: Part II has now officially sold over ten million copies in two years time. This is of course impressive, but first and foremost well deserved as we consider it to be a true masterpiece.

