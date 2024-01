HQ

Two weeks ago, Naughty Dog announced a full-length documentary about the development of The Last of Us: Part II. We were told this would arrive "later in 2024". That doesn't mean we'll have to wait until The Last of Us: Part II comes to PC.

Because the kennel reveals that Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II will be released on the 2nd of February. This means the documentary will be added to The Last of Us: Part II Remastered and for free on Youtube at 5 PM GMT / 6 PM CET next Friday.