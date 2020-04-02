The Last of Us: Part II delayed indefinitely

Just as we were just about getting close enough to touch the release of Naughty Dog's much-anticipated The Last of Us sequel, aptly titled The Last of Us: Part II, the ongoing pandemic has struck again, forcing Naughty Dog to delay the title.

In a statement made by PlayStation on Twitter, we learn that the releases of The Last of Us: Part II as well as Marvel's Iron Man VR have both been delayed.

Naughty Dog issues a statement of its own as well, reassuring fans that it's "nearly done with development of The Last of Us: Part II" and that the studio is in the midst of fixing the final bugs.

Naughty Dog explains that the delay is due to "logistics beyond our control", which presumably has something to do with a certain pandemic, and continues to state that the studio will be taking this time to polish the game to its satisfaction while it tries to solve the logistics issues.

No new release date was shared but Naughty Dog will update fans as soon as they have information to share.