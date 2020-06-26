The Last of Us: Part II crushes Spider-Man with 4 million copies sold

You're watching Advertisements

Last Sunday, we got the news that The Last of Us: Part II had become the UK's fastest-selling PS4-exclusive in terms of retail copies by narrowly beating Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. A very impressive feat considering the controversies surrounding the game and people not exactly running to the shops with Covid-19 around, but do you know what the pandemic doesn't stop? Digital sales.

Naughty Dog and Sony have announced that The Last of Us: Part II actually had sold through more than 4 million copies as of June 21. Sold through means that these are sales to consumers both physically and digitally by the way, so you can be fairly sure that it's gone way past 5 million by now. Neil Druckmann, the game's director, has this to say about it:

"We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week. We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We've also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it's your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you've recorded using Ellie's guitar.

The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog. We can imagine no greater honor than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone."

Just to give two examples of what a feat this is: Spider-Man "only" managed to sell a bit more than 3.3 million copies in its first three days, while Uncharted 4: A Thief's End passed 2.7 million in its first week.

Congratulations to both Sony and the developers on an incredible start, and may the well-deserved success continue!