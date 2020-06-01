The Last of Us: Part II cosplay guide has been released

You're watching Advertisements

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us sequel is releasing on June 19 exclusively on Playstation 4 and if you've been paying attention to the calendar, that's less than three weeks away. If you're also a cosplayer looking to portray Ellie in real life, you've most likely been stressing out over the lack of an official cosplay guide with such little time left until release but now, Naughty Dog brings an answered prayer in the form of a cosplay guide release.

If you're looking for cosplay inspiration, all is present in the guide, from a vector scan of Ellies in-game tattoo to her weapons. It's all there.