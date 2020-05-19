The Last of Us: Part II bundle with PS4 Pro announced

You watching Advertisements

Sony hasn't been shy with releasing themed PlayStation 4 consoles based on popular games, and now the tech giant has announced yet another one. This one is based on the upcoming sequel to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us. The console includes a "customized matte finish PS4 Pro console engraved with Ellie's tattoo design, a Limited Edition DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, a physical copy of The Last of Us: Part II game, as well as a code to redeem digital content".

This bundle is launched alongside The Last of Us: Part II, which is June 19, and the controller can also be bought separately. John Sweeney, Art Director at Naughty Dog, commented on the design:

"When we first revealed The Last of Us: Part II, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie's tattoo. Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos with us week after week ever since.

When the opportunity arose to create a custom PS4 Pro for The Last of Us: Part II, I worked with our graphic designer at the time, Angel Garcia, and we considered a few different ideas, but we kept coming back to Ellie's tattoo. By that point, it had become a symbol of the game and for the community much like the Firefly logo in the first game. It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? It hadn't been done before, so we weren't sure it was even possible, but thanks to the incredible efforts of the teams at PlayStation, we found a way."

Do you think this is a good looking console?